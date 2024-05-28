Sooseki: Shreya Ghoshal lends her voice for second song from ‘Pushpa 2’ in 6 languages

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to captivate audiences with its much-anticipated release on August 15. As the excitement mounts, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second song, ‘Sooseki,’ which is slated to launch on May 29 at 11:07 AM.

The enchanting vocals of the renowned songstress, Shreya Ghoshal, will adorn the second song of ‘Pushpa 2,’ ‘Sooseki.’ In a remarkable feat, Ghoshal has lent her voice to this romantic melody not only in Telugu but also in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, showcasing her versatility across linguistic boundaries. The song promises to be a treat for music aficionados, as it transcends linguistic barriers to resonate with audiences across the nation.

With Devi Sriprasad's soul-stirring composition, ‘Sooseki’ is poised to weave its magic as it releases simultaneously in six languages. The recently unveiled poster featuring Shreya Ghoshal has further heightened anticipation for this musical extravaganza. Fans can mark their calendars for May 29 at 11:07 AM, as they prepare to immerse themselves in the melodic symphony of ‘Sooseki.’











Following the resounding success of the first song, ‘Pushpa.. Pushpa,’ which garnered widespread acclaim across Telugu and Hindi audiences, the second song promises a mellifluous journey. As ‘Sooseki’ sets the stage for a musical interlude, fans can expect a departure from the pulsating beats of its predecessor, embracing a melodious narrative that complements the film's overarching storyline.

Amidst the fervour surrounding the musical release, the filming of ‘Pushpa 2’ is in full swing, promising audiences a cinematic spectacle replete with gripping action sequences and stellar performances. With a star-studded cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fazil, and others, Director Sukumar is poised to deliver yet another blockbuster hit.

In a tantalising revelation, speculations abound regarding a special song featuring Bollywood luminaries Trupti Dimri and Janhvi Kapoor. As fans eagerly await confirmation, the prospect of witnessing these talented actresses grace the screen alongside Allu Arjun adds an extra layer of excitement to Pushpa 2's cinematic journey.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2’ is set to enthrall audiences across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali languages upon its release on August 15.