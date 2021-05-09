South Indian films based on MOMS

South Indian audience always gives importance to family drama movies. The story plots based on family relations always plays a major role in the success of films. Mother sentiment movies are ever green ones which are liked by everyone. They mostly make the audience feel emotional and free from all sorts of mental blocks. Starting from "Amma Rajinama" to recent "Bichagadu", every film in this genre entertained people. Here are some of the best mother sentiment movies for you on this Mother's Day.

Amma Cheppindi

A mentally challenged teenager along with his lovely mother lives in a township along with his father and clever brother. He is considered as a dumb in the township. When terrorists plan to blast rocket centre, he sacrifices his life for saving the country following his mother words

Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi

A woman living with her son who is a regional boxer very happily tells her son about his father only when she is on her death bed. Her son after her death being an orphan goes to his father, who is a boxing champion and then a famous boxing teacher, convinces him, his wife and daughter.

Chatrapathi

Hero gets separated from his step mother during a fire accident during his childhood. He searches for his mother as he grows up in a coastal area where he fights for people and becomes a leader. Being known his mother's address and his brother's jealous feeling due to which his mother thought his elder son died, he feels bad for his brother. Hero's brother along with villain of coastal area tries to cheat hero but hero could finally rescue his brother, mother from villain.

Amma Rajinama

A mother who is a house wife takes care of her family with a lot of domestic work. Being unappreciated by her family, she decides to retire from all her family works and thus teaches her family a lesson of her value.

Matru Devo Bhava

A music teacher along with her husband and four children one of them being physically challenged lives in a town. Her husband being an alcoholic dies during a fight with the vendor. Being diagnosed with cancer she decides to give away her four kids for adoption but initially, no one adopts physically challenged child but her siblings and her mother showering their love towards her makes one to adopt her.

Loafer

A man snatches away his child (hero) from his wife when she refuses to give him her ancestral property and lands in Jodhpur. Telling him that her mother died of jaundice makes hero into a pick pocketer. The heroine escapes from her disliked marriage proposal and falls in love with the hero, but she is the niece of hero's mother. The hero returned to her mother and how he convinces that he is her child is the story plot.

Bichagadu

Hero is a rich businessman who returns to India from foreign. During one of his factory visits his mother gets hurt accidentally but she couldn't recover through treatment of many doctors. Being told by one of the saints that his mother will recover only if he leads life as a beggar for 48 days, he turns into a beggar.

Raghuvaran B.Tech

Hero being talented but mischevious always fights with his father who scolds him as he doesn't have a job. The hero falls in love with the heroine who is his neighbour. One day, when his mother scolds him, hero neglects his mother due to which she dies of heart attack. Hero then realises and becomes responsible by being offered a job from an entrepreneur whose daughter gets her eye replacement from hero's mother's eyes.

Naani

A mischievous eight-year-old boy escapes from his home and being experimented by a scientist behaves like a kid during day time and as a teenager during the night. Being a teenager he comes to know his mother's love for him, also falls in love with the heroine. Then decides to move home, gets married but couldn't be cured of that behaviour. The song "Pedave palikina matallona" was a huge hit and was Mother's contact tune in many phones till date.