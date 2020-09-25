SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away: Tollywood noted singer's encounter with controversies

SP Balasubrahmanyam encounter with controversies: Tollywood's noted singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away a few minutes ago in MGM hospital, Chennai. All of a sudden his health got deteriorated yesterday evening and doctors also stated that his condition is extremely critical. Even his close friends Bharati Raja and Kamal Hassan visited the hospital to know about his health updates.

Well, today afternoon, Balasubrahmanyam Garu breathed his last at 1:04 PM due to cardio-respiratory arrest as announced by MGM hospital Chennai. Earlier we have collated the awards received by the stalwart and now we are here to mention some of the controversies he has met in his career. He has not only earned a lot of fame but also courted controversies.

Balasubramanyam who was among the celebrities invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year has been upset with the way the organisers had treated him by denying him from carrying the mobile phone into the event. SPB put out a social media post on Facebook on the same. He said he was shocked to see the other celebrities taking selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, the phones of the guests were kept safe at the entrance itself. But when the singer went inside, he saw Bollywood stars taking selfies with the Prime Minister. He said in disappointment that he would have also liked to carry his phone if he knew other celebrities had carried it with them, which evoked a controversy. This post created a sensation on social media and also became a talking point. However, SPB was upset saying there was no need for controversy.

In another occasion, SP Balasubrahmanyam took a dig at actresses for wearing small and skimmy clothes to traditional cinema functions. He said that the actresses dress in such a way to get the attention of filmmakers to get the film chances. However, some of them have welcomed his comments while others have taken slaps at the singer saying those comments to be objectionable.

In yet another controversy that left the Tamil fans perplexed is Iaiyaraaja's legal notice to SP Balasubrahmanyam asking the singer to not perform how composed songs without his permission at US music concert. However, their controversy has remained as a cyclone in a teacup as the duo had shared camaraderie post the controversy and worked together.

We with heavy hearts wish SPBs soul to rest in peace and pray for the bereaved family especially to his son SP Charan.