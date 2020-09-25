SPB No More, Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Dies At Chennai Hospital

Legendary Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who was being treated for multiple health issues at the MGM hospital in Chennai breathed his last. He was 74.

The actor-turned-singer had been admitted to a hospital in Chennai after SPB tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, he has been in the hospital.The hospital has released a bulletin stating his condition has deteriorated on August 5 but later the singer had recovered after testing negative for the virus.

Celebrities and fans organised special prayers for the singer's recovery. However, in a health bulletin released by the Chennai hospital, it was revealed that SPB's health had worsened and that he was on maximal life support.

In a latest development, the family revealed that SP Balasubrahmanyam had succumbed to his illness. His demise has left the entire film fraternity and music world in shock. Condolences have been pouring in for the departed soul and his social media pages have been flooded with RIP messages for SPB.

The singer is survived by his wife Savitri Subrahmanyam, children—SP Charan and Pallavi.

SP Balarsubrahmanyam holds the guiness record for having the highest number of songs for a singer. A winner of six national film awards, SPB has rendered songs in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Born into a Telugu family in Nellore, SPB's father was a Harikatha artiste. One of his sisters SP Sailaja is a singer too.