SPB cured of corona attack, on the fast track to normalcy

Celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, in the news for more than a month, owing to his falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic is now reported to be totally cured of the disease.

In a communiqué, S P Charan, who has been regularly briefing the media over the past weeks, said that the singer is still not off the ventilator as his lung condition is not normal yet. 'Last week, we celebrated our parents' wedding anniversary in a simple, low- key manner. My father has started watching sports events on his I-pad and is also keen on watching the IPL matches. He has been writing down his queries and enquiring about many things. He is in his senses and responding well to treatment' he is quoted as saying in a report in Dinamani.

Charan has appealed to the fans to keep their prayers ongoing and stay confident. It's more than a month since the icon has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai and the welcome turn of events in this case has enough reasons for the wellwishers of the singer to feel happy.