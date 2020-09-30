SPB Predicted His Death?

Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Saturday after battling COVID-19 and other respiratory issues. Even though he is said to have recovered from the corona infection, he succumbed after staying for 50 days at the MGM Hospital in Chennai.

In a latest report, it has emerged that the famous playback singer had asked a sculptor, one Mr Rajkumar to create his idol. This news which has gone viral has led to the speculation that SPB who recorded a video before getting himself admitted to the hospital for COVID treatment, was well aware of his failing health. This, they believe was the reason why he asked the sculptor to make his idol. Does this mean SP Balasubrahmanyam knew what was coming? Did singer SPB predict his own death?

In the last video that SPB posted on his facebook page, the singer was seen talking quite jovially saying he was only going to the hospital to prevent other members of his family from catching an infection. He also said he will soon be back. Unfortunately his words never came true.

Condolences continue to pour in for the departed soul. SP Balasubrahmanyam has to his credit over 40,000 songs in over 5 Indian languages. He was also an actor and was seen in several Tamil movies including Kadhalan, Keladi Kanmani and Thiruda Thiruda.