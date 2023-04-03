Special screenings of Balagam will be held in every village across Telangana

The success of Balagam movie continues as it is being highly appreciated by the Telangana audience even after its release on the Amazon Prime platform. The film has been successful in both theaters and in special screenings arranged by village leaders across Telangana.

Its success has also been recognized internationally as it recently won the Best Drama Feature Film award at Okyo Film Awards in Ukraine, along with four other awards at the Washington DC International Cinema Festival.

Directed by Venu Yeldandi, Balagam stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in lead roles, with Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, Racha Ravi, and others in important supporting roles. The content-driven film was produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy, with Bheems Ceciroleo as the music director. The film's latest victory has brought joy to the entire team, who believe it deserves more recognition in the coming days.