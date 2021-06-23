Special set for Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy working on an interesting film. The film is the remake of the super hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Saagar K Chandra is the film's director. Rana Daggubati is also playing one of the lead roles in the movie.

The film unit wrapped up 30 percent of the shoot already. The makers are now busy erecting special sets in Hyderabad. The makers will soon resume the shoot in a special set. The film unit is planning to wrap up the majority of the film's shoot in this single and lengthy schedule.

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, the film has multiple interesting elements. VV Vinayak, Ravindra Vijay, Brahmaji and others will also be seen in the film.

Thaman is the music director and we hear that Pawan Kalyan will croon a special folk song in the project.