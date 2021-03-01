X
X
Special surprise for Bunny fans on his birthday

Tollywood: Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set impress the audience with his upcoming movie 'Pushpa' under the direction of Sukumar. The expectations of sky-high on this movie.

As per the latest reports on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers are planning to unveil the much-awaited teaser of the film on April 8th. Rumors are rife that Allu Arjun is going to play the role of a lorry cleaner in this movie and is going to have a sturdy physique. The movie unit have been reportedly spending three and half hours a day just for Allu Arjun's makeup itself. The shooting of the movie is currently going on and the makers are canning a crucial action episode in Tamil Nadu. 50% of the shooting will get wrapped up in this schedule.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this film which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on August 13th.

