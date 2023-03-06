Special Touch to be Added in NTR30?

Jr. NTR became a global star after his spectacular performance as Bheem in RRR. His next project is with director Koratala Siva, which will be the star Tollywood actor's 30th film. Koratala Siva has previously given a hit film, Janatha Garage, to Tarak, raising expectations for this upcoming project.

Reportedly titled NTR30, the PAN-Indian film is said to have a stunning script prepared by Koratala Siva. While there are rumors on social media that the movie will feature action sequences choreographed by noted Hollywood stunt coordinators, there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers.

Once Jr. NTR returns from the Oscars ceremony, the movie will have its formal launch. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is expected to play the female lead role. The project is being produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.