Spotted: Namrata Shirodkar First Time After Drug Scandal

Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was last talked about in connected with the drug racket that has rocked Bollywood. Namrata Shirodkar not only went into a hiding after her alleged drug chats were leaked to the media, the star wife also restricted comments on her Instagram page after a lot of negative comments flooded her Insta page.

It is a known fact that NCB summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor among others. So rumours had it that Namrata will be the next one to be called to Mumbai for interrogation related to her reported drug chats. However, much to the relief of Tollywood fans there was no mention of Namrata either by the NCB or any media channels.

However, days after the case was forgotten, Namrata is back in the news. This time for her appearance at a family event.

Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu threw a lavish birthday party for his wife to which the entire Ghattamaneni clan was invited. Present on the occasion were Mahesh Babu sister, dad Krishna, wife Namrata Shirodkar and Sudheer Babu among others. The photos shared by Sudheer Babu have gone viral in which Namrata too is seen.

Sudheer Babu was last seen in Nani's latest release V which starred Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. Nivetha Thomas too plays another female lead in V which recieved mixed reviews from the fans and critics alike.








