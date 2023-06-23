Live
Sree Vishnu’s ‘Samajavaragamana’ clears censor
Actor Sree Vishnu's next outing, "Samajavaragamana" created a decent buzz in the film circles. At the teaser launch event, Sree Vishnu had claimed
Actor Sree Vishnu’s next outing, “Samajavaragamana” created a decent buzz in the film circles. At the teaser launch event, Sree Vishnu had claimed that “Samajavaragamana” is a laugh riot from start to finish and that the film is a complete family entertainer.
And the latest update is that the film has completed its censor formalities. The CBFC panel has cleared the film for its theatrical release with a clean U certificate. The film is slated to open in cinemas on June 29, and it will clash with Nikhil’s pan-Indian spy thriller, “SPY,” at the box office.
“Samajavaragamana” features Tamil actress Reba Monica John of Vijay’s Bigil fame as the leading lady. The film is directed by Ram Abbaraju, while leading producer Anil Sunkara has bankrolled it in association with Rajesh Danda’s Hasya Movies banner.