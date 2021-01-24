Sreekanth Addala's next will be with a debut actor

Tollywood: Popular director Sreekanth Addala is currently busy with the filming of his ongoing project Narappa. This movie is an official remake of Tamil hit Asuran. Venkatesh and Priyamani are playing the lead roles in it. Meanwhile, it is now being heard that Addala signed his next project as well. This movie will feature a debutante as the hero.

According to the reports, Sreekanth Addala will launch the son of popular art director and producer Chanti Addala's son as a lead actor. Apparently, this film is titled as Kuchipudi Vaari Veedhilo. The shoot of this film will commence as soon as Sreekanth gets done with Narappa.

The makers of Narappa are planning to release it during this summer. That means Sreekanth may launch this new movie sometime during the second half of this year and release it next year. More details about this film will be announced very soon.