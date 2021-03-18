Sreemani hails all praises for Director Venky Atluri and Team Rang De

At a press event conducted at Sithara Entertainments office, writer Sreemani has spoken about his experience with director Venky Atluri and his relationship with Sithara Entertainments.

He expressed that he enjoys working with directors such as Venky Atluri who give lyricists the freedom to think outside the box and explore new dimensions to emote with words. He said that working for Rang De was a great experience as all the songs are situational songs which take the story forward. He mentioned that it makes the job of the song writer much clearer when each song has strong emotions associated with it. He included director Venky Atluri in the same league as Sukumar and Trivikram Srinivas in terms of approach and clarity when it comes to writing a situation for a song.

Sreemani expressed his gratitude towards the banner Sithara Entertainments and Haarika and Haasine pictures as he humbly mentioned that Julayi was the movie which brought him into the lime light. He mentioned that producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is a young and passionate producer who frequently appreciates good writing by reaching out personally.

Sreemani wishes the team Rang De the best and is super confident that the movie will touch the hearts of the audience. The reason for his assured belief seems to be his travel with Venky Atluri and Sithara Entertainments. The songs have already become a huge hit and Sreemani has assured that the songs on screen would be doubly enjoyed by the audience as the story compliments the emotions well.