Sreenu Vaitla gives clarity on Dookudu sequel

Sreenu Vaitla is currently busy with the sequel of Dhee. Titled D and D, the film is going to be full on comedy. Manchu Vishnu and Faria Abdullah will be seen in the lead roles. The director also confirmed that he prepared two more stories. One of them will be with star heroes and the other one will be with newcomers.

Interestingly, Vaitla also spilled the beans on the rumors about the sequel of his super hit film Dookudu. Dookudu can be termed as Sreenu Vaitla's career's best hit. Mahesh Babu played the lead role while Samantha played the heroine in the movie.



Sreenu Vaitla revealed that he has no plans to make a sequel to Dookudu. He confirmed that he will do a fresh film if ever he gets to work with Mahesh Babu again.



After Dookudu, Mahesh and Vaitla joined hands for the film Aagadu, but the film failed big time at the box office.

