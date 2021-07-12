Top
Sreenu Vaitla reveals his next 3 films

Director Sreenu Vaitla
Director Sreenu Vaitla (File/Photo)

Director Sreenu Vaitla who delivered some decent hits like Dhee, Dubai Seenu, Ready, Dookudu, etc has been struggling with back-to-back debacles lately.

Director Sreenu Vaitla who delivered some decent hits like Dhee, Dubai Seenu, Ready, Dookudu, etc has been struggling with back-to-back debacles lately. Vaitla who is now under heavy pressure to prove his mettle has teamed up with Vishnu Manchu for Dhee's sequel, 'D&D (Double Dose)'.

As per the buzz, Vaitla also okayed two more projects. 'D&D will be an out-and-out entertainer which also has a family angle to it. After this, Vaitla's next if 'Doubles'. Vaitla also has a crime thriller with a comedy touch to it in his pipeline.

Sreenu Vaitla is working along with a team with a strong determination to make a comeback to success. The star director is planning to leave no stone unturned to grab the much-needed success.

The complete details of his next three projects will be out as soon as possible.

