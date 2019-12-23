Srikanth's 'Jai Sena' Teaser Is Out

Srikanth starrer social drama 'Jai Sena' movie's teaser is released on social media just a few minutes ago. Directed by V. Samudra, this movie has the tagline 'The Power Of Youth'. Going with such high-octane tag line, it is touted to convey a powerful social message keeping this generation youth in mind. After taking a long break, senior director V. Samudra came back with a very powerful subject and chose ace actor Srikanth for one of the lead role. Comedian turned hero Sunil is also playing a pivotal role in this movie which is produced by V. Sai Arun Kumar.



Here is the teaser of 'Jai Sena' for all the movie buffs:





The teaser is launched by ace actor King Nagarjuna along with the makers of the movie.

One can have a look at the pics which are shared by B A Raju:

Jai Sena is going to hit the screens on 1st February 2020.

