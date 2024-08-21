  • Menu
Srinidhi Shetty starts shooting for ‘Telusu Kada’

The regular shooting of Siddu Jonnalagadda's latest film, Telusu Kada, has officially begun in Hyderabad.

The regular shooting of Siddu Jonnalagadda's latest film, Telusu Kada, has officially begun in Hyderabad. Directed by renowned stylist Neeraja Kona, making her directorial debut, the film features Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the leading ladies.

The first schedule, produced by People Media Factory with a lavish budget, included key scenes and a song featuring Siddu and Raashi. Recently, a new schedule commenced, with Srinidhi Shetty joining the cast. This phase will focus on several crucial scenes.

The film boasts a top-tier technical team, with music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Gnana Shekhar Baba, and editing by National Award-winning technician Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla, a prominent production designer, and Sheetal Sharma, the costume designer, are also part of the project.

