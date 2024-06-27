SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli Receive Oscars Academy Invitation

SS Rajamouli is a visionary director who has placed Telugu cinema on the world stage. His films such as ‘Eega,’ ‘Baahubali: The Beginning,’ ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion,’ and ‘RRR’ have not only captivated audiences across India but also gained international acclaim. Notably, ‘RRR’ brought the prestigious Oscars to the country, further establishing Rajamouli's reputation on the global front. Recently, Rajamouli has achieved another significant feat by being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), popularly known as the Oscars Academy.

Rajamouli is among the 487 individuals worldwide who received the coveted invitation to join AMPAS. This membership grants him the eligibility to vote in the 2025 Oscars. Adding to the honor, his wife, Rama Rajamouli, has also received an invitation from the academy. Fans and peers have been quick to congratulate the couple for this remarkable recognition.



Apart from Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli, several other prominent figures from India have been invited to join the academy this year. These include Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman, Reema Das, Sheetal Sharma, Anand Kumar Thakkar, Nisha Pahuja, Hemal Trivedi, and Gitesh Pandya. Last year, luminaries such as Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, MM Keeravani, Chandra Bose, KK Senthil Kumar, and Sabu Cyril were also inducted into the academy.



Being a member of the Academy comes with numerous privileges. Members influence industry standards and have the esteemed responsibility of voting for Oscar winners each year. They are also granted access to exclusive screenings, premieres, and networking opportunities. Additionally, members can participate in workshops, seminars, and have access to the extensive academy library. They are involved in committees, Oscars programs, and have access to academy publications. Importantly, members also play a role in identifying and nurturing emerging talent, contributing to the future of cinema.



On the professional front, Rajamouli is currently working on his next project, ‘SSMB29,’ which features superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is being crafted to meet international standards, with all script work already completed. While Mahesh Babu is the only confirmed cast member so far, fans are eagerly anticipating further announcements. There is widespread belief among Rajamouli's fans that this movie will elevate Indian cinema to new heights.

