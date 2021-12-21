SS Rajamouli Appreciated The Makers Of Bheemla Nayak, F3 And Sarkaru Vaari Paata For Postponing The Release Dates

It is all known that the coming Pongal season is pre-occupied with big Tollywood movies like RRR, Bheemla Nayak, F3 and Radhe Shyam. But clearing the way to the theatres, the makers of F3, Bheemla Nayak and Sarkaru Vaari Paata postponed their release dates. Well, magnum opus RRR director Rajamouli thanked the makers of these three makers through his Twitter page…

The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best…:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

Also, thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes ! @SVC_official — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

.@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero 🙂 and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

RRR movie is being directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR in the lead roles along with Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt. Even Ajay Devgn, Samuthrakani, Shriya Saran and a few others are also essaying prominent roles in this fantasy freedom fight movie! This film will be released on 7th January, 2022!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. This movie will be released on 1st April, 2022.

Coming to the F3 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. This movie will be released on 29th April, 2022!

Bheemla Nayak is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This film is directed by Sagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame. This movie has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon in the lead roles. It will be released on 25th February, 2022!