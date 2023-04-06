SS Rajamouli Congratulates His Brother MM Keeravani For Receiving ‘Padma Shri’ Award

It is all known that Tollywood's ace music director MM Keeravani was honoured with the 'Padma Shri' award yesterday. He received the award from President Droupadi Murmu and the event was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Even Bollywood's ace actress Raveena Tandon also received the award for her contribution to the field of art.



Well, MM Keeravani had his best in the USA and also met many eminent Hollywood personalities after receiving the prestigious Oscar 2023 award. Then after returning to India, he was tested Covid-19 positive. But now he is all ok and made his presence at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan along with his brother SS Rajamouli. RRR director also congratulated his brother on this special occasion and dropped a special post on social media…

So proud of my Peddanna...!!!🤗 pic.twitter.com/H3k07KsnmZ — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 6, 2023

Along with sharing a pic with his big brother, he also wrote, "So proud of my Peddanna...!!!"

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Shri Marakathamani Keeravaani for Art. A veteran music composer, singer and lyricist, he has worked widely in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema. pic.twitter.com/w65Iqrp8UV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

On the other hand, even Raveena Tandon shared her happiness through social media and was all happy to receive the prestigious award in the presence of her family.

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thankyou all for the love and honour. Thankyou for your blessings papa, mummy and mom♥️🕉️ #padmashri pic.twitter.com/0IFe6DqkIR — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 5, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Ms. Raveena Ravi Tandon for Art. A versatile actor, she has given several award winning performances. She is also a philanthropist and environmentalist. pic.twitter.com/0Yx4e7X7g6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

Along with MM Keeravani and Raveena Tandon even vedic scholar Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Super 30 founder Anand and 48 other awardees (two Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri) received the 'Padma Award' yesterday!