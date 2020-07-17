SS Rajamouli is a star director in the film industry whose next film is RRR. Even before the launch of the film's teaser, the movie carries a lot of positive buzz. Everyone is happily looking forward to the release of the movie but the director struggles to begin the shoot. is a star director in the film industry whose next film is. Even before the launch of the film's teaser, the movie carries a lot of positive buzz. Everyone is happily looking forward to the release of the movie but the director struggles to begin the shoot.

However, Rajamouli arrived at a conclusion that he cannot begin the film's shoot anytime soon. Rajamouli has now moved to his farmhouse, located in Narketpally and has been living there, by discussing the script of his next movie.

Rajamouli has a clarity that he cannot start the film's shoot anytime soon and hence using the time for the story of his next film, with Mahesh Babu.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan play the lead roles in the movie RRR. DVV Danayya is the film's producer.