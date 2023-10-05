SS Rajamouli to Launch First Look of Roshan Kanakala - Ravikanth Parepu's #BG

Live
Just In
The much-anticipated debut film of Roshan Kanakala, son of leading anchor Suma Kanakala and actor Rajeev Kanakala, is all set to make its grand entry into Telugu cinema.
The much-anticipated debut film of Roshan Kanakala, son of leading anchor Suma Kanakala and actor Rajeev Kanakala, is all set to make its grand entry into Telugu cinema. Renowned filmmaker Ravikanth Perepu, known for his films "Kshanam" and "Krishna & His Leela," takes the director's seat for this exciting project. Produced by Maheshwari Movies as Production No. 1, in association with People Media Factory, this film is already creating a buzz in the industry in the last few days.
The Pride of Indian Cinema, SS Rajamouli, will launch the film's title and first look, adding to the film's excitement. The pre-look poster offers a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair- Roshan Kanakala and Maanasa Choudhary, indulging in the intimate act of enjoying chewing gum together.
This romantic drama #BG is expected to resonate with the GenZ audience and features a stellar cast and crew. The music is composed by the talented Sricharan Pakala, while the cinematography is in the skilled hands of Suresh Ragutu. Renowned editor Nishad Yusuf, known for his work in "Thallumaala," takes charge of the film's editing. The screenplay is crafted by Ravikanth Parepu, Vishnu Kondur, and Seri-Ganni, with screenplay consultation by Vamsi Krishna. Shivam Rao is responsible for the production design.
Roshan Kanakala's entry into Telugu cinema promises to be a delightful experience, offering a fresh perspective on love and relationships in the new age.
Stay tuned for more details about this yet-to-be-titled flick.
Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Maanasa Choudhary
Technical Crew:
Director: Ravikanth Parepu
Written By: Ravikanth Parepu, Vishnu Kondur, and Seri-Ganni
Banners: Maheshwari Movies, People Media Factory
Music: Sricharan Pakala
DOP: Suresh Ragutu
Editing: Nishad Yusuf
Production Design: Shivam Rao
Screenplay Consultant: Vamsi Krishna
Creative Producer: Divya Vijay
Executive Producer: Madhulika Sanchana Lanka
Publicity Design: Ananth Kancherla
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar