SS Rajamouli to Launch First Look of Roshan Kanakala - Ravikanth Parepu's #BG

The much-anticipated debut film of Roshan Kanakala, son of leading anchor Suma Kanakala and actor Rajeev Kanakala, is all set to make its grand entry into Telugu cinema. Renowned filmmaker Ravikanth Perepu, known for his films "Kshanam" and "Krishna & His Leela," takes the director's seat for this exciting project. Produced by Maheshwari Movies as Production No. 1, in association with People Media Factory, this film is already creating a buzz in the industry in the last few days.

The Pride of Indian Cinema, SS Rajamouli, will launch the film's title and first look, adding to the film's excitement. The pre-look poster offers a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair- Roshan Kanakala and Maanasa Choudhary, indulging in the intimate act of enjoying chewing gum together.

This romantic drama #BG is expected to resonate with the GenZ audience and features a stellar cast and crew. The music is composed by the talented Sricharan Pakala, while the cinematography is in the skilled hands of Suresh Ragutu. Renowned editor Nishad Yusuf, known for his work in "Thallumaala," takes charge of the film's editing. The screenplay is crafted by Ravikanth Parepu, Vishnu Kondur, and Seri-Ganni, with screenplay consultation by Vamsi Krishna. Shivam Rao is responsible for the production design.

Roshan Kanakala's entry into Telugu cinema promises to be a delightful experience, offering a fresh perspective on love and relationships in the new age.

Stay tuned for more details about this yet-to-be-titled flick.

Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Maanasa Choudhary

Technical Crew:

Director: Ravikanth Parepu

Written By: Ravikanth Parepu, Vishnu Kondur, and Seri-Ganni

Banners: Maheshwari Movies, People Media Factory

Music: Sricharan Pakala

DOP: Suresh Ragutu

Editing: Nishad Yusuf

Production Design: Shivam Rao

Screenplay Consultant: Vamsi Krishna

Creative Producer: Divya Vijay

Executive Producer: Madhulika Sanchana Lanka

Publicity Design: Ananth Kancherla

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar