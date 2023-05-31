SSMB Mass Strike: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram’s Action Entertainer Is Titled ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Today being the 80th birth anniversary of Superstar Krishna, one of his classic hits ‘Mosagallaku Mosagallu’ has been re-released in the theatres in the 4K format. Well, as promised the makers of Mahesh Babu’s 28th movie also launched the title motion poster and unveiled our dear ace actor in a complete mass appeal… This movie is titled Guntur Kaaram as expected and made all his fans go aww with this never-before-seen avatar of Mahesh Babu…

Along with the makers, even Mahesh Babu also dropped the title motion poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, “Highly inflammable! #GunturKaaram https://youtu.be/V-n_w4t9eEU”.

The title motion poster showcased Mahesh in a complete mass avatar and thrashing the goons. He is seen smoking and delivered the dialogues in the Guntur slang!!! This is definitely a mass treat for all his fans! Even SS Thaman’s BGM also took the video to the next level!

Casting Details:

• Mahesh Babu

• Pooja Hegde

• Sreeleela

• Jagapathi Babu

• Jayaram

• Ramya Krishna

• Prakash Raj

• Mahesh Achanta

Going with the details of this movie it is tentatively titled as SSMB 28. This Trivikram's directorial is being bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam dolls Sreeleela and Pooja Hegde are the lead actresses of this movie.

This movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of the next Pongal i.e on 13th January, 2024…



