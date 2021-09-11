Star heroine to continue acting after marriage

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has been in a relationship with her long-time filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. The actress is planning to marry him very soon but so many rumors regarding her marriage have been grabbing the attention of the audience.

Recently another shocking rumor came up that Nayanthara is likely to quit acting after the wedding. But it seems like there is no truth in the rumors and the actress will continue her acting career even after getting hitched.

On the work front, Nayanthara recently signed Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film 'Godfather'. She is also romancing Shahrukh Khan in Atlee's directorial and also signed a Malayalam film featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Currently, Nayanthara is busy with the shoot of Vignesh Shivn's next which also features Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.