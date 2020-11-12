Star musician hikes remuneration?

Tollywood: Sensational music director Devi Sri Prasad is undoubtedly one of the most popular music directors in Tollywood and also has a couple of good projects in his pipeline.

On this note, an interesting rumor about Devi Sri Prasad is currently doing the rounds on the internet. As per the latest reports, Devi Sri Prasad has apparently hiked his remuneration. The music composer is charging a whopping amount of 2 crores for Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie tentatively titled as #PSPK28. DSP has charged 1.5 crores for Rangasthalam movie which became a blockbuster. Now, the music composer has increased his remuneration. But, Devi Sri Prasad has been receiving negativity lately and also other music directors like SS Thaman have been scoring back to back chartbusters lately. When compared to Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad is in a dire need to prove himself and get back into the form.

But, Devi Sri Prasad hiking remuneration at this time has became shocking as well as a surprising news for everyone. We have to wait and see if the producers will come forward to pay a huge paycheck for Devi Sri Prasad or not.