Star Producer Narayan Das Narang lines up 9 films!

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the permutations and combinations of the film industry. Movies have started releasing directly on OTT platforms. Even if they release in theatres, the digital premiere is happening within a couple of weeks of its theatrical release. These factors and the scare of the coronavirus are making people avoid getting into theatres.

Until a few years back, Narayan Das Narang was only a known producer in the industry. But he is now the busiest producer in Tollywood. He has lined up around nine films with star actors and young heroes under his banner of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP.

Right now, he is doing nine films. One of them is Love Story, which is ready for release.



On the other hand, Naga Shaurya's Lakshya is coming in their banner. Dhanush and Sivakartikeyan will also debut in two other films.



Sharwanand, Adivi Sesh, Nikhil, and Sudheer Babu are also going to do films.