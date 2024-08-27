Sudheer Babu’s‘Maa Nanna Superhero’set for Dussehra release

Nava Dalapathy Sudheer Babu is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming emotional saga, Maa Nanna Superhero, directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara of Loser Series fame. The film, produced by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloids banner in association with CAM Entertainment, has completed its shoot, and post-production work is currently underway.





In an exciting update, the makers have announced that Maa Nanna Superhero will hit theaters during the Dussehra festival. Given the film's family-oriented content, Dussehra is considered an ideal release time. The exact release date will be disclosed soon.



Maa Nanna Superhero is a poignant father-son drama that explores a soul-stirring journey of love and connection. The title poster has already piqued interest, hinting at the emotional depth of the movie.

Aarna plays the female lead opposite Sudheer Babu, with a stellar supporting cast including Sai Chand, Sayaji Shinde, Raju Sundaram, Shashank, Aamani, and Annie. The film's technical team features Sameer Kalyani as the cinematographer and Jay Krish as the music director. Anil Kumar P is the editor, while Jhansi Gojala serves as the production designer. Maheshwar Reddy Gojala is the creative producer.Co-written by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, MVS Bharadwaj, and Shravan Madala, the film also showcases Raju Sundaram as both an actor and choreographer. The promotional activities for Maa Nanna Superhero are set to begin soon, building anticipation for its festive release.