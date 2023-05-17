Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Suhas’ next film gets title as ‘Sriranga Neethulu’
Highlights
Young and talented actor Suhas impressed everyone as “Writer Padmabhushan.”
Young and talented actor Suhas impressed everyone as “Writer Padmabhushan.”
Now, he became a busy actor in TFI and signed many films and one of them is “Sriranga Neethulu.” Written and directed by Praveen Kumar VSS, the movie’s title announcement poster was released. Karthik Rathnam of “Care of Kancharapalem” fame is also a part of this movie.
Ruhani Sharma is the female lead in this flick, which also has Viraj Ashwin in a key role. Produced by Venkateswar Balmuri, the movie will hit screens soon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS