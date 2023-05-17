  • Menu
Suhas' next film gets title as 'Sriranga Neethulu'

Suhas’ next film gets title as ‘Sriranga Neethulu’
Suhas’ next film gets title as ‘Sriranga Neethulu’

Young and talented actor Suhas impressed everyone as “Writer Padmabhushan.”

Now, he became a busy actor in TFI and signed many films and one of them is “Sriranga Neethulu.” Written and directed by Praveen Kumar VSS, the movie’s title announcement poster was released. Karthik Rathnam of “Care of Kancharapalem” fame is also a part of this movie.

Ruhani Sharma is the female lead in this flick, which also has Viraj Ashwin in a key role. Produced by Venkateswar Balmuri, the movie will hit screens soon.

