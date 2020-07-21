Sukumar to come up with a web-series of 9 episodes

Tollywood: Director Sukumar is also exploring OTT space now. The director has been approached by Aha already to supervise a web-based project. Meanwhile, Sukumar is currently planning to come up with a web series of nine episodes.

As per the latest reports, Sukumar liked a novel based in Hongkong and got the rights for the same. Basing on the same, he is writing nine different love stories and wanted nine different directors to make it. Sukumar will write and produce the same for a leading platform. The work is currently underway and the director is also holding talks with other filmmakers.

More details on the same will come out soon. Sukumar is also waiting to bring the film Uppena to the theatres soon.