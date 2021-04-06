Sulthan Box-office: 4 Days Collections

Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the new Tamil film Sulthan. The film also released in Telugu, with the same title. The film, however, received a mixed talk on the first day of the release. The film is hailed by fans but the critics called it a purely commercial film that will not cater the interests of all audiences. The film completed 4 days of run at the box-office.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections so far. The movie might end up as a average film at the box-office.

On 4th day:

Nizam: Rs 11 lakhs

Ceded : Rs 5 lakhs

Uttarandhra : Rs 4 lakhs

East Godavari : Rs 3 lakhs

West Godavari : Rs 2 lakhs

Guntur : Rs 3 lakhs

Krishna : Rs 3 lakhs

Nellore : Rs 2 lakhs

Total day 4 days in Telugu states: Rs 0.33 Cr shares (Rs 0.60 Cr gross)

Total 4 Days:

Nizam : Rs 1.02 Cr

Ceded : Rs 48 lakhs

Uttarandhra : Rs 35 lakhs

East Godavari: Rs 27 lakhs

West Godavari: Rs 17 Lakhs

Guntur : Rs 24 Lakhs

Krishna : Rs 26 Lakhs

Nellore : Rs 14 Lakhs

Telugu States : Rs 2.93Cr (Rs 5.43 Cr Gross)