Sulthan Box-office: 4 Days Collections

Sulthan
Karthi's Sulthan Movie poster

Highlights

Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the new Tamil film Sulthan. The film also released in Telugu, with the same title.

Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the new Tamil film Sulthan. The film also released in Telugu, with the same title. The film, however, received a mixed talk on the first day of the release. The film is hailed by fans but the critics called it a purely commercial film that will not cater the interests of all audiences. The film completed 4 days of run at the box-office.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections so far. The movie might end up as a average film at the box-office.

On 4th day:

Nizam: Rs 11 lakhs

Ceded : Rs 5 lakhs

Uttarandhra : Rs 4 lakhs

East Godavari : Rs 3 lakhs

West Godavari : Rs 2 lakhs

Guntur : Rs 3 lakhs

Krishna : Rs 3 lakhs

Nellore : Rs 2 lakhs

Total day 4 days in Telugu states: Rs 0.33 Cr shares (Rs 0.60 Cr gross)

Total 4 Days:

Nizam : Rs 1.02 Cr

Ceded : Rs 48 lakhs

Uttarandhra : Rs 35 lakhs

East Godavari: Rs 27 lakhs

West Godavari: Rs 17 Lakhs

Guntur : Rs 24 Lakhs

Krishna : Rs 26 Lakhs

Nellore : Rs 14 Lakhs

Telugu States : Rs 2.93Cr (Rs 5.43 Cr Gross)

