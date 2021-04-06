Sulthan Box-office: 4 Days Collections
Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the new Tamil film Sulthan. The film also released in Telugu, with the same title.
Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the new Tamil film Sulthan. The film also released in Telugu, with the same title. The film, however, received a mixed talk on the first day of the release. The film is hailed by fans but the critics called it a purely commercial film that will not cater the interests of all audiences. The film completed 4 days of run at the box-office.
The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections so far. The movie might end up as a average film at the box-office.
On 4th day:
Nizam: Rs 11 lakhs
Ceded : Rs 5 lakhs
Uttarandhra : Rs 4 lakhs
East Godavari : Rs 3 lakhs
West Godavari : Rs 2 lakhs
Guntur : Rs 3 lakhs
Krishna : Rs 3 lakhs
Nellore : Rs 2 lakhs
Total day 4 days in Telugu states: Rs 0.33 Cr shares (Rs 0.60 Cr gross)
Total 4 Days:
Nizam : Rs 1.02 Cr
Ceded : Rs 48 lakhs
Uttarandhra : Rs 35 lakhs
East Godavari: Rs 27 lakhs
West Godavari: Rs 17 Lakhs
Guntur : Rs 24 Lakhs
Krishna : Rs 26 Lakhs
Nellore : Rs 14 Lakhs
Telugu States : Rs 2.93Cr (Rs 5.43 Cr Gross)