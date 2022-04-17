Suma Kanakala's Jayamma Panchayati trailer shows off a glimpse of interesting drama

It is all known that Tollywood's ace anchor Suma Kanakala is all set to make entertain the big screen audience with her upcoming movie Jayamma Panchayati. Being a comedy movie with a light-touch of emotions and drama, there are a lot of expectations on it. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of this interesting drama.



Going with the trailer, Suma and Devi Prasad are seen as husband and wife. As he suffers from heart disease, Suma reaches the Panchayat office and puts forward her fight in order to get some money for her husband's treatment. In between a few glimpses of her village are shown. As Jayamma is seen solving the unnecessary fights, she will be seen as an active member in most of the issues of that village. So, we need to watch the movie to know how Jayamma's fight is solved in the Panchayat office. It will be also interesting to know how Jayamma reached the Panchayat office as she herself solves many issues in the village.

"Jayamma Panchayati" movie is directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapuand is produced by Balaga Prakash under the Vennela Creations banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 6th May, 2022.