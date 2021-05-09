Sundeep Kishan is all set to collaborate with VI Anand for the second time

As it was the 34th birthday of Sundeep on Friday, the makers of his 28th movie have surprised all his fans by announcing the details of the film. This young actor will collaborate with the sci-fi movie specialist filmmaker VI Anand for his upcoming movie. Both VI Anand and Sundeep shared this happy news and created a buzz on social media.



Along with the announcement, they also released a poster of the SK 28 movie made us witness a glimpse of a super-natural fantasy. Going with the poster, it showed just the back of this young actor but revealed the crew details of the movie. This VI Anand directorial will be bankrolled by Rajesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner. As of now, there is no clarity on when the shooting of this movie will begin but after the Covid-19 situation in the country gets settled, then the movie will go on to the sets.

After the Tiger (2015) movie, Sundeep and VI Anand are collaborating for the second time, thus there are many expectations on the movie. Along with sharing the announcement poster on his Twitter page, VI Anand also penned a heartfelt note to Sundeep on the occasion of his birthday. "Tiger with you was a film that gave me an identity.Your trust was a turning point in my life. Thank you for being you and standing by me through and through. Happy birthday my tiger."

Well, even the makers of Sundeep's 27's movie 'Gully Rowdy' have unveiled the lyrical video of the romantic song 'PuttenePrema' on the occasion of his birthday. The lovely song stole the hearts with its wonderful lyrics and melodious music. It shows how Sundeep falls in love with the lead actress Neha Shetty and starts stalking her everywhere. Ram Miryala has crooned his song and Bhaskarabhatla has penned the lyrics to it. On the whole, this love song has made the way into the playlists instantly and showed off the love celebration of the young hero Sundeep. Even Viva Harsha's sufferings make us go ROFL.

"Gully Rowdy" movie is being directed by G Nageswara Reddy and is bankrolled by MVV Satyanarayana and Kona Venkat under the MVV Cinema and Kona Film Corporation banners.