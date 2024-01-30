Live
Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ comes with a new release date
The magical fantasy adventure film "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," starring the talented Sundeep Kishan and directed by VI Anand, has undergone a change in its release date. Initially slated for a different date, the makers have decided to respect the decision of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce for the welfare of the Telugu Film Industry, resulting in a change of the film's release date.
The new release date for "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" is now set for February 16, 2024. In conjunction with this announcement, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Sundeep Kishan holding a magic wand, with the leading actresses positioned behind him.
The film has garnered significant anticipation with its teaser, trailer, and two chartbuster songs, "Nijame Ne Chebuthunna" and "Humma Humma." Starring Kavya Thapar and Varsha Bollamma as the leading ladies, the film features Raj Thota as the cinematographer, Chota K Prasad as the editor, and A Ramanjaneyulu as the art director. The dialogues are penned by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana. Produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner and presented by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments, "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" promises to deliver a magical cinematic experience.