Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ Teaser Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Sundeep Kishan is celebrating his 36th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' organised a special 'Shata Chandi Yagam' and then unveiled the teaser of this sci-fi movie. The teaser definitely raised the expectations on the movie being a VI Anand directorial and showcased Sundeep in a never-before-attempted role.



Along with the makers, even the lead actors Sundeep and Varsha shared the teaser on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, they also wished Sundeep on this special occasion by jotting down, “Welcome to the World of a Mystical Adventurous Land – BHAIRAVAKONA Here's #OoruPeruBhairavakona TEASER - https://youtu.be/C4MfmpI_Zxw Happy Birthday, @sundeepkishan #HBDSundeepKishan”.

Going with the teaser, the voiceover starts off the video stating that when compared to Krishnadevarayala's age-old 'Garuda Puranam' to the new-age ones, 4 pages go missing. Then Sundeep enters the village named Bhairavakona. Immediately after his entry the voice-over doles out that one who enters the village will not step out with the chants of Harom Hara Hara. Thereafter Sundeep is seen fighting for something mysterious and in the end, the same voice-over doles out that the 4 pages that went missing are nothing but the 'Bhairavakona'. The teaser only disclosed the main plot and had no character portrayals except Sundeep and Kavya.

Here are the visuals of ‘Shatachandi Yagam’…

Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona movie is being directed by VI Anand who is considered as technically sound and it is produced by Anil Sunkara and Razesh Danda under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie also has Varsha Bollama and Kavya Thapar in prominent roles.