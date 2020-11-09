Sunil to become a hero again

Tollywood: Sunil who used to be one of the star comedians in the industry tried to test his luck as a hero. But after facing a series of debacles, Sunil recently marked his comeback as a character artist again.

Sunil is also trying his luck as an antagonist as well and played the villain role in the recently released 'Colour Photo' movie. Now, as per the latest reports, Sunil is going to play the lead role in a remake film. We already know that Kannada super hit movie 'Bell Bottom' starring Rishab Shetty is going to get remade in Telugu. Popular Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty has acquired the Telugu remake rights of the 2019 released comedy thriller 'Bell Bottom'. As per the latest reports, Sunil is going to play the lead role in this movie.

The official announcement of the movie is yet to get released and we can expect more details about the film to get released after finalizing the director for this movie.