Sunny and Maanas argue about a T-shirt 

Jessie got out of the Bigg Boss house because of his health conditions in the Sunday episode. Ravi is the current captain of the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss has given this week captaincy contenders task which is 'Nee Illu Bangaram Kanu' and the housemates have to collect and protect the gold coins. Bigg Boss will also give some challenges to the housemates during the task. In today's episode, we can see that Sunny got hurt again. It seems like the challenge he has to complete is something related to a t-shirt but Sunny is scene fighting and arguing with Ravi, Manas, and Kajal that he will not wear a t-shirt without a label. The reason behind Sunny's behavior is not yet revealed but it is evident that Sunny is disappointed with the happenings around him.

The promo episode also showcased that Sunny will argue with Maanas as well. On the other hand, both Sunny and Manas are in the nominations this week.