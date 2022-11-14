Superstar Krishna Update: He Is On A Ventilator His And Health Is Critical

It is all known that Tollywood's legendary actor Krishna has been hospitalised last night due to respiratory issues. Even Naresh also clarified that there is nothing to worry as he is admitted for a routine check-up. But actually, he was taken to the nearby Continental Hospital in Gachibowli in the night after he complained respirator problem.

But the doctors said, "Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health."

Another doctor said, "Around 12:30, he came to the hospital. We didn't waste any time and give him the best treatment for cardiac arrest. We can't say anything for the next 24-48 hours. Let the doctors do our work and give his family privacy. We will update you with every information."

Even Guru N Reddy said, "Though his condition is partly stable, every hour matters from now on".

Official health bulletin of Superstar #Krishna garu from Continental hospitals.

This is the official health bulletin… It reads, "Shri Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental hospitals, Hyderabad at 01:05 AM this morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest. The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to ICU for treatment and observation.

He currently remains in a critical state, and has been put on a ventilator.

An expert, multi-disciplinary team includes cardiologists, nuerologists and critical specialists are closely monitoring his clinical condition.

The family members have been appraised of his condition accordingly."

In the last couple of years, Krishna witnessed his wives Vijaya Nirmala and Indira Devi and elder son Ramesh Babu's demise and thus he also turned emotional.