Superstar Krishna’s ‘Mosagallaku Mosagadu’ Will Be Screened In The Theatres From Tomorrow

The trend of bringing back the old classics of Tollywood to theatres has become common. The makers are dropping the biggest blockbusters of the bygone era on the silver screens in 4K format. Well, tomorrow being superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary, his classic hit ‘Mosagallaku Mosagallu’ movie will be screened in the theatres from tomorrow evening. Already the makers of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 28th movie planned to surprise the audience and netizens with the title launch and even this classic movie release will be an icing on the cake moment for all their fans.



Along with sharing Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 28 new poster, they also wrote, “Witness the Magnificent Thunderous #SSMB28MassStrike unveiled by fans at #MosagallakuMosagadu4K screening theatres from 6:03 PM onwards, TOMORROW! Let's celebrate the Vintage Mass of our Superstar this May 31st!”

The movie will be released in theatres tomorrow and screened from 6:03 PM.

Well, speaking about the movie, it had an ensemble cast of Krishna as Krishna Prasad, Vijaya Nirmala as Radha, Gummadi as Kotwal Komarayya, Mukkamala as Pagadala Subbayya, Dhulipala as Daanala Dharmayya and Jyothi Lakshmi as Bijili. This KSR Das directorial was produced by G Adiseshagiri Rao under the Padmalaya Studios banner. The plot showcases how Krishna loots money from the rich people and help the poor.

Going with the details of SSMB 28, it is being directed by Trivikram and produced under the Haarika &Haasine Creations banner. The movie has an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela, Jagapathu Babu, Sunil and Ramya Krishnan. The title will be launched tomorrow on the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary!