Surekha Vani quashes rumours on second marriage

For the past few days, it is being reported in media that popular supporting actress Surekha Vani is getting ready for a second marriage. However, she denied them as baseless rumours and asked people not to believe in them. Surekha affirmed that she has no thoughts of getting married once again.

According to the sources, Surekha's daughter Supreetha wanted her mother to get re-married. It is already known that singer Sunitha got re-married a few weeks back and apparently, Supreetha asked her mother to do the same thing. But Surekha stated all this news as baseless and completely false.

Surekha lost her husband Suresh Teja a couple of years back. Suresh Teja died due to a prolonged illness. Both Surekha and Surya Teja met during the shoot of a television show made in the early stages of their respective careers. Suresh continued to direct television shows while Surekha got popularity with films.