Surekha Vani's daughter's advice to the media

From the past few days, we have been hearing rumours that noted Telugu actress Surekha Vani is getting ready for her second marriage.

Rumors are claiming that Surekha Vani's daughter Suprita is the one who wants her mother to remarry. As popular singer Sunitha also got married recently for the second time, it seems like Suprita also wants to find a good person for her mother. We have been hearing so many rumours about Surekha Vani's second wedding lately. "Just report the news that are happening, don't create new stuff. Or at least don't call yourself journalists/prime news channels when you are just killing someone's reputation and career for your revenue" wrote Suprita on the story official Instagram account.

Surekha Vani is not the first celebrity as so many popular actors have faced the same situation but Suprita who got angry to see her mother struggle has vented out her anger on social media platforms.