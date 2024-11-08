Suriya, Rajamouli share heartfelt moments at ‘Kanguva’ pre-release event

Suriya's highly anticipated film Kanguva is gearing up for a grand release on November 14th. The film's pre-release event took place today with prominent celebrities like S.S. Rajamouli, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and Allu Aravind gracing the occasion.

A highlight of the event was the candid exchange between star filmmaker Rajamouli and actor Suriya. It was revealed that the duo had once planned to collaborate on a film, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it never materialized. Reflecting on this, Suriya shared a heartfelt metaphor, saying, "I missed a train back then, but I’m still at the station, hoping to catch that train someday."

Rajamouli, in response, praised Suriya’s illustrious journey in Telugu cinema, describing it as a “case study” for others. The Baahubali director reminisced about how Suriya’s blockbuster Ghajini captured the hearts of Telugu audiences, inspiring him to create pan-India films.

“It's not Suriya who missed the opportunity; it was me,” Rajamouli confessed, expressing admiration for Suriya’s dedication to choosing compelling stories over high-profile projects. “I deeply respect that you pursued a story, not just a storyteller,” he added, highlighting his appreciation for Suriya's commitment to meaningful cinema.

The camaraderie between the acclaimed actor and director left fans excited, sparking hope for a potential collaboration in the future. With mutual respect and admiration, a Rajamouli-Suriya project could be a cinematic spectacle in the making.