Surya Teja Aelay’s ‘Bharathanatyam’ first look gets unveiled

Popular Publicity Designer Dhani Aelay’s son Surya Teja Aelay is making his debut with a film directed by KVR Mahendra who won critical accolades for his first movie “Dorasani.” Besides playing the lead role, Surya Teja has also penned the story and was the screenplay & dialogues writer along with director KVR Mahendra. Payal Saraf is producing this film under the banner of PR Films. Meenakshi Goswami is the leading lady.

The makers today revealed the film’s title and its first-look poster. A classic title “Bharathanatyam” is locked for the movie and the first look poster is designed innovatively. Billed to be a crime comedy, Cinema is the most beautiful fraud in the world is the caption of the movie. We can observe blood marks on the title.

Surya Teja looks stylish in trendy attire in the poster with shades on, he is tied with branches of a flower tree. The poster has a pleasant background and it also shows the other prominent cast- Meenakshi Goswami, Viva Harsha, Harshavardhan, Ajay Ghosh, Salim Pheku, and Temper Vamshi. With so many noted comedians on board, this promises to have hilarious entertainment.

As the tagline suggests “Bharathanatyam” has a cinema connection. The gun in the poster specifies the crime side of the movie. Overall, the first-look poster makes a positive impression on the movie. However, we need to wait till the release of a teaser to know why they chose such a classic title “Bharathanatyam” for the movie.

The entire shoot of the film has been completed and it is presently in the post-production phase. The movie has some young and talented technicians handling different crafts. Vivek Sagar provides the music, while Venkat R Shakamuri is the cinematographer. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor of the movie. The release date of the movie to be unveiled soon.