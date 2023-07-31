Sushanth opens up on working with other heroes

Actor Sushanth has been in the industry for a long time, and he recently made his OTT debut as well. Not just playing hero roles, but the actor has also been doing important roles in other heroes’ films as well. He has been seen in an important role in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster “Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo,” and Ravi Teja’s “Ravanasura.” Now he will be seen in Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar.” Sushanth was asked about the same in a recent interview.













The Akkineni actor stated that he didn’t plan it, but things happened that way. Sushanth said that the storyline of “Ala Vaikuntapurramulo” excited him pretty much. Sushanth noted that he got the call from the “Ravanasura” team while doing “Ichata Vahanamulu Nilaparadu.” He added that the “Ravanasura” team promised they would present him in a new way.

















Sushanth added that he learned a lot by acting in “Ala Vaikuntapurramulo,” “Ravanasura,” and now in “Bholaa Shankar.” The young actor mentioned that there would be a lot of learning while working in such films and added that he would apply the learning to his own films. Sushanth ended by saying that he is open to such different roles.

