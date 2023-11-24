Live
Suspence revealed: Mani Sharma on board ‘Double iSmart’
Sensational director Puri Jagannadh and Melody Brahma Mani Sharma’s is a blockbuster combination. “Pokiri,” “Chirutha,” “iSmart Shankar,” were extraordinary audio and box office hits. The combo is back as Mani Sharma is on board for the director’s latest flick “Double iSmart” with Ustaad Ram Pothineni. Given the prequel, “iSmart Shankar” was also a musical hit, the sequel surely is going to have a chartbuster album. The shoot of the movie is currently underway in Mumbai.
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt plays an important and lengthy role in the movie which also features some noted actors in important roles. Fans are eager to see the face-off between Ram and Sanjay Dutt. “Double iSmart” in the deadly combination of Ram and Puri, is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects.
Puri Jagannadh penned a story that has a big span and he is presenting the lead actors in completely stylish avatars. Ram sports the stylish best look in the movie. “Double iSmart” is being made on a high budget with technically high standards. The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.