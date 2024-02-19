Suspense thriller Inti No. 13 to hit the screens on March 1

The director, Panna Royal, who is known for his previous thrillers like, Calling Bell, Rakshasi is now all set with his third thriller, Inti No. 13. The movie, which is being touted as a horror and mystery thriller, is all set to shiver the audience starting from March 1, 2024. The entire team of Inti No.13 is confident that the movie, which is set in a mysterious and suspenseful world, is going to be another feature in the directors cap. The thriller is being bankrolled by Hesan Pasha under the Regal film production banner.

The title and the jaw dropping first look of the movie has already increased the curiosity among the audience. Now, on the occasion of announcing the release date, the movie team has released another poster revealing the release date, which has garnered a good response.

At this juncture, the director, Panna Royal spoke about the movie and said that the frequent twists and turns in this movie are going to captivate the audience.

“So far audiences might have watched several horror movies, but this is going to be totally different. The mystery, suspense in this movie are going to hook the audience to their seats. This movie, Inti No.13 is going to create a new trend. The technical values for this movie are a big plus point and visual effects are given a big seat. Keeping all these in mind, we have boarded a Hollywood technician to take care of these things,” said the director.

Further speaking about the music, the director said that Vinod Yajamanya is the music composer, who has scored a fantastic background score, which is going to thrill the audience.

Director also thanked the producer, who did not take a backstep in any financial matter as he greatly believed in the subject and said that the output came better than what they had expected. And the director expressed his confidence that this movie is going to impress the audience for sure.

Cast: Naveed Babu, Shivangi Mehra, Irfaan, Nikisha, Anand Raj, Thanikella Bharani, Pridvi Ra, Nelluru Sudharshan, Shivannarayana, Satyakrishna, Vijaya Rangaraju, Ravi Varma, Deviyani and others

Music: Vinod Yajamanya

Cinematography: P S Manikarnan

Editing: Sainath Budwel

Choreography: K Srinivas

Dialogues: Venkat Baalagoni, Panna Royal

Songs: Rambabu Gosala

Producer: Hesan Pasha

Story Screenplay Direction : Panna Royal.