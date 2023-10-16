Live
Suspense Thriller 'Mistake' Gets Overwhelming Response On Aha
Abhinav Sardhar showed his versatility as an actor in his last two films- Ram Asur and Mistake. He showed lots of variation from character to...
Abhinav Sardhar showed his versatility as an actor in his last two films- Ram Asur and Mistake. He showed lots of variation from character to character in both these movies. The suspense thriller Mistake is currently streaming on the popular OTT platform Aha and the movie directed by noted choreographer Bharrath Komalapati (Sunny) got an overwhelming response.
Abhinav Sardhar also produced this out-and-out entertainer made on the ASP banner, and the movie is enthralling the audience of all sections. In fact, suspense thrillers are not restricted to one particular section or age group. Mistake, indeed, is a must watch movie in this Dasara season with your family and friends at home.
Ajay Kathurvar, Sujith Kumar, Teja Ainampudi, Karishma Kumar, Taniya Kalrra, Priya Paul, Raja Ravindra, and Sameer played other prominent roles in the movie for which cinematography was by Hari Jasthi, while Mani Zenna provided the music. Vijay Mukthavarapu is the editor, while the dialogues were penned by Sriharsha Manda.
Cast: Abhinav Sardhar, Ajay Kathurvar, Sujith Kumar, Teja Ainampudi, Karishma Kumar, Taniya Kalrra, Priya Paul, Raja Ravindra, Sameer
Banner: ASP Media House
Producer: Abhinav Sardhar
Story, Screenplay & Director: Bharrath Komalapati
Music Director: Mani Zenna
Cinematographer: Hari Jasthi
Editor: Vijay Mukthavarapu
Dialogues: Sriharsha Manda
Art: Ravi Kumar
Executive producer: Nidhi
Publicity Designer: Omkar Kadiyam, Eeshwar
Fights: Pruthvi Shekar