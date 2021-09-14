Swetha Varma scored big points and lost in single blow!

The nominations episode turned violent and aggressive on Monday, in the Bigg Boss house. In one of the earlier episodes, Nagarjuna claimed that Swetha Varma has been a silent spectator of the Bigg Boss house.

It seems like the actress wants to grab the attention by using the nominations day. Swetha Varma behaved aggressively and rudely with the housemates. She has taken a class of humanity to the housemates, especially, Uma Devi.

However, Swetha Varma lost her temper and could not maintain her temperament.

Swetha removed the friendship band given by Lobo and threw it away. She yelled at Hamida and Lobo. When everyone clapped that Swetha made a valid point about humanity, she lost her cool and painted Hamida's face aggressively.

Swetaa scored brownie points at once and lost them all. We have to see if she will continue enjoying a good will or will be a bitter contestant.