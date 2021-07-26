T-Series Banner Acquire The Music Rights Of Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus RRR Movie

Another big announcement regarding the most awaited RRR movie is out! Bollywood's ace production house T-Series banner acquired the music rights of this magnum opus. They have announced this great news through their official Twitter page and treated the netizens!



Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "Glad to acquire the music rights of India's Biggest Action Drama, @SSRajamouli's most awaited @RRRMovie". The video also showcases a few glimpses of the lead actors Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR.

This new poster of the movie featured Junior NTR and Ram Charan enjoying a bike ride. It also stated, "The musical rights of India's most awaited multi-starrer RRR have been bagged by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Lahari Music for Hindi and South Indian languages.

RRR flick is directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia, Rahul Rama Krishna and Samuthrakani in prominent roles. This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Sita and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.

Alluri was the great freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence while Komaram Bheem is another hero from Telangana who fought against the harassment of Nizam.

RRR team also cheered up the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics sharing an amazing poster on their Twitter page.

We are joining the nation in cheering for the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics 🙌🏻 Let's root for the talented athletes representing our country 🇮🇳 We are with you, @IndianOlympians ! ✊🏻 #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India @afiindia @WeAreTeamIndia #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/I0AQSEdZD6 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) July 22, 2021

Ram Charan and Junior NTR are seen holding the gun and bow & arrow in this poster. This movie will hit the theatres on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.