Take a look at Tollywood movies release dates

Well, from a couple of days, the makers of Tollywood's upcoming movies are announcing the release dates of the most-awaited movies and are creating noise on social media. As the Covid-19 situation is slowly coming back to control, the makers don't want to delay it anymore and thus decided to have a healthy competition between the movies. Thus, with a gap of one or two weeks, the movies are ready to hit the big screens.



So, we have collated the release dates of the big movies. Let's have a look into it.

RRR

Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which has an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn will not hit the big screens on 25th March, 2022 in the theatres. Being a fictional freedom tale, NTR will essay the role of Komaram Bheem while Charan will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

Radhe Shyam

Even this Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is also the most-awaited movie of the season. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. This movie will be released on 11th March, 2022. Prabhas will be as a palmist while his 'Milan' with Pooja aka Perna will bring destruction to the whole world.

F3

The laughter ride of Anil Ravipudi having Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannah and Mehreen is the sequel of F2 movie. This movie will be out on 28th April, 2022.

Bheemla Nayak

This Pawan Kalyan starrer also has Rana Daggubati in the lead role. The makers locked two release dates for this movie. Thus, the movie will either hit the screens on 25th February or on 1st April, 2022.

Acharya

Megastar's Acharya movie is also the most-awaited movie for all the Mega fans. It will be released on 29th April, 2022.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu and Parasuram commercial entertainer "Sarkaru Vari Paata" confirms it's release date on 12th March.

Along with these movies let us also check the release dates of other interesting Tollywood movies also locked their dates. Ravi Teja's "Khiladi" comes on February 11th and "Ramarao On Duty" comes on 25th March, Adivi Sesh's "Major" announced 27th May as it's release date. Varun Tej's "Ghani" locked 25th February, 2022 or 4th March, 2022 (One of the two release dates and the final one will be announced soon). Nani's "Ante Sundaraniki" locked seven different dates and announced their release is based on other films release.